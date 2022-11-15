ATTLEBORO — The A-frame house at 64 Highland Ave., now shrouded by overgrown bushes, was built circa 1962.
It became known as the Georgie Porgie House and it’s slated for demolition.
It’s worn out and dilapidated now.
It was sold in 2019 for $290,000 to Hassan Hasaba and no one has lived there since, except maybe a homeless person or two.
The home sits on just under an acre (0.96) of land and a year ago to the day, the owner was granted a special permit to build a two-family home on the site by the city’s zoning board of appeals.
The paint is peeling, the siding is rotting in places, windows are broken and the doors are wide open for anyone who wants to enter.
And people have.
Food wrappers littered the second floor and graffiti stains the walls.
“Crack room,” “free Eli,” “stay out” are some of the messages spray painted inside.
But in the 1960s it was a South Attleboro landmark.
Few if any A-frame homes existed in the area at that time and still today it appears to be the only one.
It grew more famous when a local high school musician named George Leonard, who lived in the home with his parents and two sisters, refused to get his hair cut and was kicked out of Attleboro High School in 1964.
It was his senior year and the mild-mannered student who got good grades never went back. he fought the expulsion in court with the backing of his mom and dad, Irene and George.
The case went to the state’s Supreme Judicial Court which rejected his appeal on Dec. 7, 1965.
His mom wanted to take it to the U.S. Supreme Court but it never got there and by then it mattered no more.
As Bob Dylan sang at the time, the times were “a’changin.”
Long hair became acceptable throughout the nation, and George “Georgie Porgie” Leonard became famous for standing up for his rights and being an excellent musician.
Leonard was given the nickname “Georgie Porgie” by an ex-stripper who owned a coffee house called Tete-a-Tete on Thayer Street in Providence, where Leonard played music with his sisters Carol and Judy.
They were known as Georgie Porgie and the Crybabies.
Georgie Porgie and his sisters once opened for the Rolling Stones in Providence at Lowes State Theater, the current home of the Providence Performing Arts Center.
Both groups are about the same age now, but only one is still going.
And Georgie Porgie once jammed with Jimi Hendrix in Florida.
His dreams of being a rock star faded eventually and he ended up working in his dad’s dry-cleaning business in Pawtucket and playing gigs when he had chance.
On Monday, Leonard, now 75, and his sisters took a final look at their old home before it is torn down.
Leonard said he hadn’t stepped foot in that house since 1966 — 56 years.
When he left it, it was a simple A-frame with three stories.
Inside, a steel spiral staircase, original to the home, still stood sturdy.
Additions have been put on that created a sprawling home with at least two kitchens and three bathrooms and multiple bedrooms.
Leonard was not impressed. “What a dump, what a dump,” he said over and over again.
Members of the city’s Historical Commission accompanied him and his sisters as they made their way through the rotting structure.
His dad built it and it was pretty say back when.
“I feel so bad for my father,” Leonard said. “He had this place so beautiful.”
He said the additions to the left and right of the A-frame original destroyed the architectural integrity of the home.
Outside, the pool was empty, slowly filling with autumn leaves from the tree-dotted yard.
The yard itself has become a dumping ground.
In the front a couch sat in the driveway. Out back there was a rusting 5-foot, two-handle saw.
Chairs that once were used by people enjoying the pool lay stacked against the building and a very new looking grill complete with fire extinguisher stood abandoned nearby.
Leonard said his dad was not a typical home builder.
George Leonard Sr. once built a round house without windows on Blackstone Boulevard in Providence, his son said.
The light was let in from the top of the building.
That structure is gone now and soon the A-frame will be part of history as well.
Leonard and his sisters brought a scrapbook with photos of the building as it looked in the 1960s, so a record of what was once there will be kept.