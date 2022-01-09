It appears despite Sunday’s rain, some of the snow left over from Friday’s first snowstorm of the season is going to hang around for a bit.
The coldest weather since early last year is forecast to descend on the region starting Monday night.
Temperatures in the early morning hours Tuesday through Wednesday morning are predicted to plunge into the single digits and feel like below zero with the winds.
“An arctic blast with dangerously cold temperatures and bitterly cold wind chills arrives Tuesday morning,” the National Weather Service said.
Sunday saw strong winds, temperatures that reached into the 40s and a bit of rain, which helped melt some of the snow.
Icy road conditions were likely Monday morning.
No snow is forecast in the short-term but Monday is expected to have a high of only around 30 and low of 9.
Tuesday is predicted to be sunny but the thermometer is slated get no higher than the mid-teens, bottoming out at a mere 4 degrees overnight, meteorologists said. The frigid weather shouldn’t last too long, as Wednesday is poised to get into the upper 30s/low 40s.
