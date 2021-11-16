FALL RIVER — The prosecution’s star witness told a Fall River Superior Court jury Tuesday that defendant Jaquan Cohen was the shooter in a 2017 Attleboro homicide.
During 90 minutes of testimony, Archie Charles, 29, the getaway driver, admitted he was part of a botched marijuana robbery that ended with the fatal shooting of Thomas Pomare.
Pomare, 34, a house guest at a South Avenue home, died after being shot in the face during a home invasion on Dec. 4, 2017.
Charles, a former Attleboro man, testified he drove Cohen, 30, and Job Williams, 37, from their homes in Boston to Attleboro and parked outside on a side street while the other two went toward the South Avenue home.
Moments later, Charles testified, Cohen returned to the Jeep Compass and appeared excited, nervous and “panicky.”
When he asked Cohen what happened, Charles said Cohen replied, “I shot him. There was someone else in the house. He tried to go for the gun.”
After Cohen got inside the vehicle, Williams appeared in the headlights in the front of the parked Jeep and got inside behind him before he drove back to Boston.
Charles testified Williams, also known as “Junior,” said, “Just keep this between us. Don’t tell nobody.” When he dropped off Cohen, Charles testified Cohen told him he had a gun.
Before telling the jury about the shooting, Charles testified about how the plan to rob James Burrus at the South Avenue home was planned during a meeting in Attleboro.
The robbery plot originated with Devaun Petigny, 29, a friend who needed outsiders because both he and Petigny knew Burrus, Charles testified.
During a meeting, Petigny described the layout of Burrus’ home and told the men Burrus would be alone and his back door was always left unlocked, Charles said.
“I was going to drive there and Jaquan and junior were going to go inside the house,” Charles said, adding that all agreed to the plot and to “split the weed.”
He acknowledged that he was initially charged with murder but agreed to testify against Cohen after pleading guilty to manslaughter and conspiracy charges in return for an 8- to 11-year sentence.
During cross-examination, Cohen’s lawyer, Mark Wester, asked a series of questions aimed at pecking away at Charles’ credibility.
Charles acknowledged that he lied to police about who was with him when he discarded his cellphone down a sewer drain after the shooting.
Wester also challenged Charles about not knowing Cohen and Williams had guns on them despite driving them to Attleboro from Boston and then discussing the robbery plan with Petigny for 30 minutes.
“You drove these guys there in the car and they were just going to tiptoe in there and take the weed?” Wester asked.
“Yes,” Charles answered, also disclosing that Cohen and Williams did not know each other.
Wester also asked Charles about his agreement with the prosecution, suggesting he was testifying under pressure “to satisfy them.”
“I wouldn’t say pressured,” Charles said.
During trial preparation with prosecutors last month, Charles acknowledged adding to his statement that he heard a gun drop when Cohen returned to the Jeep.
“I didn’t see it. I heard it,” Charles said.
Charles appeared in the courtroom in shackles, wearing a cream-colored pullover shirt as a court officer led him to the witness stand near the jury box.
Charles was initially called to the stand as the prosecution’s final witness at 12:30 p.m. but never appeared in the courtroom.
After a court officer approached the judge, the lawyers met with him at sidebar for several minutes before the jury was excused.
A source told The Sun Chronicle that Charles did not want to leave his holding cell at the courthouse.
Cohen, who has pleaded innocent to murder, home invasion and armed assault with intent to rob, is the last defendant in the homicide to be prosecuted.
Williams and Petigny also pleaded guilty to manslaughter and related charges and are serving prison sentences.
Another delay came in the case when a juror failed to show up after repeated phone calls over an hour. The juror was excused, leaving seven women and seven men to hear the case.
The trial was postponed Monday after a COVID-19 scare at the jail prevented Cohen from being brought to the courthouse.
The trial resumes Wednesday with more testimony from Charles before the prosecution rests its case and the defense calls its witnesses.
