SEEKONK — An illegal gun distributor faces sentencing Thursday for selling an undercover agent a 9 mm “ghost gun” in a Route 6 parking lot last year.
Brian McCarthy, 34, of Bridgeport, Conn., was scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Boston by Judge Nathaniel Gorton.
Lawyers for both sides are recommending a 2 ½-year prison term, a sentence at the low end of the advisory guidelines, followed by two years of probation.
However, the judge is not bound by the recommendation.
McCarthy, formerly of Marshfield, pleaded guilty May 14 to dealing firearms without a license. The charge carries of maximum five years in prison.
He was arrested July 31, 2020 in the parking lot of the At Home store on Route 6 after meeting an undercover agent to sell a Glock 9 mm “ghost gun” and 39 rounds of ammunition.
A month earlier in Kingston the agent purchased the same style weapon and 39 rounds of ammunition for $2,500 from McCarthy, who told the agent he could sell him more guns and boasted he was learning how to make the weapons fully automatic, according to court records.
Ghost guns get their name from the fact they are made privately from kits and do not have serial numbers, redering them untraceable.
When he was arrested, McCarthy threw a loaded and stolen .45 caliber handgun from his car, according to prosecutors.
In addition, agents seized two other ghost guns and assorted gun parts, over 250 rounds of assorted ammunition and tools from his home, according to prosecutors.
He has been held in custody since his arrest by local police and agents of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
In a sentencing memorandum, a federal prosecutor said McCarthy deserved a prison term because of the dangers and proliferation of illicit guns even in a state like Massachusetts with strong firearms laws.
The prosecutor presented data showing that the illegal firearms sold by the defendant “will likely be used in the hands of criminals in the decade to come,” Assistant U.S. Attorney John Dawley Jr. said.
The number of privately made firearms recovered from crime scenes throughout the country has increased, according to Dawley.
From 2016 to 2020, law enforcement turned over to the ATF about 23,900 of the weapons recovered from crime scenes, including 325 homicides or attempted homicides, Dawley wrote.
In his memorandum, Joshua Hanye, a federal public defender for McCarthy, said his client was driven by an addiction to opioids and an underlying mental illness.
The opioid addiction began soon after he was prescribed pain killers following shoulder surgery and dental surgery when McCarthy was 19, Hanye said.
McCarthy was deserving of a sentence at the low end of advisory guidelines because, although he had prior arrests, he was never incarcerated before, Hanye said.
“Brian McCarthy has accepted responsibility for his offense. He acknowledges that despite his lack of prior incarceration, his actions justify imprisonment now,” Hanye wrote.
The defense lawyer also said he had the support of his parents and a girlfriend to help him after he is released from prison.
