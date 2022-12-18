NORTON -- A few dozen families will have a brighter holiday with the help of a local gift drive.
Thirty-seven Norton families representing 90 children Saturday picked up donated toys and gift certificates as part of the Norton Community Holiday Toy Drive.
A "Toy Store" was set up at Valentine Tool on West Main Street (Route 123).
"Volunteers have worked tirelessly to turn this workshop into a store that we are all proud of," organizer Michelle Petersen said.
The drive has been a weeks-long effort.
"Over the past month, over 800 toys and gift cards have been collected for Norton residents in need," Petersen said.
About 700 toys and $3,000 in gift cards were distributed Saturday, and an additional $2,000 in gift cards will be distributed to high school students in need as well.
The gifts were collected by the C2 Foundation, a local organization created in memory of Deputy Police Chief Thomas Petersen, Michelle Petersen's husband, as well as town police and Norton High School Math Honor Society students.
"The incredible generosity and efforts of our community have been amazing and I am certain that this drive will be even more successful next year," Petersen said.
The organizer singled out Larry Valentine for allowing the use of his space and Bog Iron Brewing on West Main Street for hosting the toy drive.
Yelle School was also a drop-off location.