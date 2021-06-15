FOXBORO — With the coronavirus pandemic fading fast, Gillette Stadium announced a summer event on Tuesday, but it wasn’t a Kenny Chesney bash or a Justin Bieber tour stop.
No, it was the return of the Monster Jam truck show Aug. 28 to the home of the New England Patriots.
Fans will be treated to 12,000-pound machines capable of doing back flips, vertical two-wheeling and racing at speeds up to 70 mph.
The event, previously scheduled for last June, was postponed due to the pandemic. Tickets that were originally purchased for the 2020 event are valid for the new date, organizers say. Ticketmaster will be contacting ticket holders with further information.
The truck lineup will feature Adam Anderson returning in the Grave Digger, 12-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Tom Meents competing in Max-D and Todd LeDuc rolling in Monster Energy.
The schedule will feature an early access Pit Party, 1:30 to 2:30 pm., the Pit Party to 5:30 p.m. and the Monster Jam at 7 p.m.
Tickets will be available for pre-sale purchase June 15 and to the general public June 22 online at ticketmaster.com.
