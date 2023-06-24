FOXBORO -- An indoor/outdoor hospitality space is planned at Gillette Stadium.
The Celebration Beer Hall will open in September, Kraft Sports + Entertainment and Anheuser-Busch announced.
Guests will cheer on their favorite team from a private 2,000-square-foot outdoor patio or inside a 4,000-square-foot Beer Hall.
The site will provide a unique field-level game day experience, the two businesses said.
Fans inside the hall will have unprecedented access to watch Patriots and Revolution players as they walk from their locker room through the tunnel before accessing the game field, they said.
Celebration Beer Hall will be located in the northeast corner of the field.
There will be a 375-square-foot oval bar in the center of the room.
On non-event days, the Beer Hall will be available to host social events for 200 to 300 people.
Memberships to Celebration Beer Hall can be purchased for Patriots games on a season long basis, and on an individual game basis for Revolution matches and select Gillette Stadium special events. Memberships will feature food, Anheuser Busch products, preferred parking, giveaways and special guest appearances.
Construction is scheduled for completion, along with the previously announced Gillette Stadium north side project, prior to the start of the 2023 NFL regular season.
