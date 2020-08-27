FOXBORO — Gillette Stadium will host the “Jurassic Quest” drive-thru exhibit for the first time from Sept. 4 through Sept. 13.
The exhibit features over 70 moving and roaring dinosaurs, including the 50-foot megalodon and 80-foot spinosaurus, Gillette said Thursday.
Paired with an online audio tour, “Jurassic Quest” is designed to be educational and entertaining.
The exhibit will be open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily. For ticket and other information, go to JurassicQuest.com/events/drive-thru-boston.
