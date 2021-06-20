FOXBORO — A Braintree police dog killed in the line of duty earlier this month will be remembered at the home of the New England Patriots on Tuesday.
The private memorial service for Kitt at Gillette Stadium will include only uniformed public safety personnel and invited guests.
Kitt was shot and killed while searching for a domestic violence suspect June 4 near an apartment complex adjacent to the South Shore Plaza.
Kitt’s handler for about a dozen years, Officer Bill Cushing, and Officer Matthew Donoghue were shot and injured in the attack.
Both officers were hospitalized but have since been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.