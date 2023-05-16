FOXBORO -- A caravan of police officers left Gillette Stadium Friday, traveling to Washington, D.C. in memory of a state trooper who lost her life in the line of duty last year.

Tamar Bucci, 34, died when her cruiser was struck by a gasoline tanker on Interstate 93 in Stoneham, north of Boston, on March 3, 2022, as she was attempting to pull over to help a stopped driver.