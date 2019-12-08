NORTH ATTLEBORO — A group of 10 homemade gingerbread houses judged in a contest at the Masonic Lodge on Saturday afternoon marked what is hoped to become an annual tradition for the town’s historical commission.
Made by adults and children, the delectable houses were constructed using various candies to create edible works of art synonymous with the holiday spirit, impressing historical commission Chairwoman Susan Taylor.
“The attention to detail is incredible,” Taylor said of the two groups of five gingerbread houses. “The more you look at them, the more you see.”
In the children’s category, the Whitney family of North Attleboro won first place, constructing their house with gingerbread they made themselves with a roof made of chocolate drops and gumdrops, as well as a Christmas tree made of dyed cookies.
The first place winner in the family category was the Blanchard family of Norton who had an extensive display of a farmyard on a large cookie sheet. A variety of candies and other snacks, such as pretzels and Frosted Mini-Wheats, were used to construct the exhibit — from the farmhouse, barn, windmill and tractor to the various farm animals.
Taylor admitted that it was a tough call for her and the other judges to decide between the Blanchard’s work and the house created by North Attleboro residents Justine Olmez and her 14-year-old daughter Jeylan. The Olmez’s gingerbread house featured a roof made with various flavors of cut-up pieces of Airheads candy, a Santa Claus and reindeer on the roof, melted sugar-free candy creating the illusion of stained-glass windows, and dabs of icing designed to resemble icicles dripping from the sides of the roof.
The week-long process of creating the house was, at times, a bit tedious, Olmez said.
But, “It was fun and exciting to see it come together,” she said.
The panel of judges consisted of town council president Keith Lapointe, former Miss Massachusetts Caitlyn O’Neil, WJAR meteorologist Kelly Bates, non-profit Sisters At Heart founder Lisa Deck, and Whisk & Paddle Bakery Cafe owners Alyse Leonard and Cathy Didick.
While Deck was amazed by the creativity and intricate craftsmanship of the houses, Leonard and Didick were awed by the bakers’ ingenuity and use of the candy.
“That’s what’s so great about gingerbread houses — there’s no wrong way to use your materials. It’s your vision,” Leonard said.
Taylor is hoping to make the gingerbread house competition an annual event, with next year’s contest to coincide with the historical commission’s historic house tour.
“I’m in awe with the level of detail and creativity that was put into this,” Taylor said of the gingerbread houses. “You could tell that they spent hours making it. They definitely put their hearts into it.”
