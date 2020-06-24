NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The owner of GNC is planning to close roughly 1,000 of the vitamin and supplement retailer's stores, and the one at Emerald Square mall will be among the first to go.
GNC Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late Tuesday. The company announced that it expects to close between 800 and 1,200 stores while seeking a buyer.
But 248 stores in 42 states, Puerto Rico and Canada are closing soon as part of the restructuring process, the company said. The Emerald Square store was listed among them on Wednesday, as were stores in the Walpole Mall on Route 1 in East Walpole and ones in North Kingstown and Woonsocket.
GNC stores in Mansfield and Seekonk were not on the list.
The company had about 7,300 stores as of the end of March.
The company announced in a statement that the coronavirus pandemic "created a situation where we were unable to accomplish our refinancing and the abrupt change in the operating environment had a dramatic negative impact on our business."
In July 2019, GNC said it planned to close up to 900 stores by the end of 2020, with a focus on reducing the number of stores in malls. GNC said on its website that it will announce details regarding closures as the bankruptcy process moves forward.
GNC emphasized in a press release that the company and its remaining stores will continue to be open for business. The company has been temporarily offering curbside pickup during the pandemic and said it plans to make a "buy-online-pick-up-in-store" option permanent as part of its restructuring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.