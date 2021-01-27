WRENTHAM -- Godiva, the high-end chocolatier known for its luxurious truffles, won't be selling them at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets much longer.
The 90-year-old, Turkish-owned company is closing or selling all 128 of its stores in North America, the New York-based retailer announced this week.
However, Godiva will keep its stores open across Europe, the Middle East and China. The company operates some 450 outlets worldwide. Most Godiva stores in the United States are in malls, and foot traffic in malls has plummeted because of the coronavisus pandemic.
The closures, which will be completed by the end of March, include five locations in Massachusetts: the Prudential Center, Burlington Mall, Wrentham Village, South Shore Plaza Mall and Natick Mall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.