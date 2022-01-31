ATTLEBORO — Fundraisers have been launched to help people displaced by two East Side fires last week.
GoFundMe pages will assist victims of a fire Jan. 24 at 38-40 Orange St. and one Jan. 28 around the corner at 108-110 James St.
Fire officials say both were accidental and are investigating to determine the exact causes.
No one was injured although pet dogs were wounded in both fires, including one that was revived by firefighters on James Street.
The residents lost belongings, valuables and cherished sentimental items, including family photos and a wedding dress, according to the GoFundMe pages.
One was set up to help Cemrya Ramos, who is on the Attleboro liquor licensing board and is a case worker at Community Counseling of Bristol County Inc. The link is: gofundme.com/f/fire-at-40?
The page was created four days ago and had raised over $6,000 by Monday.
Another is raising funds for the family of Elizabeth Brown, who were displaced by the James Street fire. Brown is the assistant general manager at the Attitude Trampoline Park in North Attleboro.
The GoFundMe, created two days ago by Victor Rodriguez, the general manager at the park, had raised over $15,600 by Monday.
Another was set up to help Farhan Butt, who was displaced in the Orange Street fire and has raised $250.
The link is: gofundme.com/f/help-for-farhan-after-house-fire?
All the victims were helped with their immediate needs and hotel stays by the Red Cross but are looking for new housing because the damage in both fires was extensive.