REHOBOTH — With the school budget for fiscal 2020 still unsettled, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help fund extracurricular activities, including sports, for Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School students.
Another $559,000 is needed to pay for the activities which, as of now, have been cut from the approximately $44 million two-town budget.
Rehoboth approved a $18.97 million appropriation for the regional district but the school committee asked for $19.5 million, leaving the shortfall.
A goal of $15,000 has been set at GoFundMe.com to pay certain fees required every year to keep D-R Regional eligible for activities. There are deadlines for payment, according to information sent to The Sun Chronicle.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 61 donors had contributed $4,850 to the fund.
“We hope that the money raised is enough to pay the fees needed to get the school registered with the different organizations for the upcoming school year before deadlines have passed,” Jamie Jones, one of the organizers of the effort, wrote in an explanatory email.
“We are just trying to keep hope alive for current D-R students who live and breathe these extracurricular activities,” Jones said.
Those interested in donating can go to www.gofundme.com/f/drrsd-fall-activities
