Teen Fatal Memorial
A roadside memorial for two teens who died in a crash over the weekend has grown since the accident early Sunday morning. Michael Ward, 19 and Benjamin Kelley, 18, both whom graduated from Attleboro High School in June were pronounced dead at the scene following the one car accident.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families of two Attleboro teenagers killed in a single-car crash Sunday on West Street near the city’s water treatment plant.

Michael Ward, 19, and Benjamin Kelley, 18, who both graduated from Attleboro High School in June, died after Ward’s car crashed into a tree about 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.