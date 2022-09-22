ATTLEBORO — GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families of two Attleboro teenagers killed in a single-car crash Sunday on West Street near the city’s water treatment plant.
Michael Ward, 19, and Benjamin Kelley, 18, who both graduated from Attleboro High School in June, died after Ward’s car crashed into a tree about 4:20 a.m. Sunday.
By Thursday afternoon, over $13,530 had been raised for Ward’s family through the page, which was set up Wednesday. The goal is $15,000. wThe page for Kelley, set up three days ago, had raised over $23,000. The goal is $25,000.
A large memorial for the two friends was created at the site of the crash and scores of family and friends have visited and left mementos.
Because they had recently graduated and many students, teachers and staff knew both men, counselors and therapy dogs were made available at the high school for those affected by the sudden deaths.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by city and state police but authorities say speed appears to have been a factor.
The car was traveling south on South Avenue when it crossed the center line and went off the road near where South Avenue turns into West Street, according to authorities.
