NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local man has launched an effort to help the town’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post clear its debt.
Jake Beauchaine, a North Attleboro native, said he’s not a veteran — although many in his mother’s family are — but he’s been a patron of the Newell-Blais Post 443 over the years.
He added he’s “tried to support veterans’ causes” with such events as the post’s annual buddy poppy sale.
Now he’s launched an online GoFundMe page to help the post clear its debt. The page was opened in May and is about halfway to its $5,000 goal.
The post, located on Jefferson Street, has seen its membership dwindle, and the 34-year-old Beauchaine said part of his fundraising effort is to get more vets to join.
“I’ve only been getting praise, people saying I’m doing a great job,” he said.
The post is a social center for many veterans as well as for the community, Beauchaine said.
“This is really the last bastion for them,” he said.
This is not the first time the post has faced a financial crisis. In 2017, its fundraising efforts were featured in a Sun Chronicle story recounting plans for a dinner that members hoped would raise $1,000 to keep the post going.
Fundraisers over the past 10 years for fix-ups around the hall added a new flagpole and monument out front that mark a memorial entryway to the building. Members and families of veterans have donated wartime photographs to preserve the memory of North Attleboro veterans inside.
There is no closing date for the current fundraising drive.
“I don’t have a deadline,” Beauchaine said, though he added that he plans to keep up the effort for the foreseeable future until the VFW reopens.
“Raising $5,000 would get rid of the debt and we can start making a profit again and not keep going into debt,” he said.
“They were heroes for us,” Beauchaine added of the veterans. “Now it’s our chance to be heroes for them.”
The fundraising page can be found at gofundme.com/f/vfw-post-443.
