NORTH ATTLEBORO — A motorcyclist who died after a collision with a car last weekend was remembered Wednesday as a good father and a “gentle giant” who was always willing to help anyone.
But now the family of 29-year-old Lamar Anderson of North Attleboro is asking for help to pay for his funeral expenses. His sister Alissa Anderson started a GoFundMe page Tuesday.
Lamar Anderson died at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro following the collision about 2:10 p.m. last Saturday on Route 1 near the Pineapple Inn, according to authorities.
“He was a hard worker, good brother, good father and loved by so many,” Alissa Anderson wrote on the page.
Her brother was the father of two daughters, an 11-month-old and a 3-year-old, she told The Sun Chronicle Wednesday.
She said he worked at the New England Ice Cream Co. in Norton, which gave $1,000 for his funeral expenses, according to the list of donors.
Alissa Anderson said her brother loved to work and was always willing to put in hours at the company.
“He was a gentle giant, always lending a hand to anyone who needed help,” she said in an email. “He was so loved and will be so deeply missed.”
A preliminary investigation revealed that Lamar Anderson was driving his motorcycle on Route 1 when it collided with a car turning left into the parking lot of the Pineapple Inn, according to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
The driver of the car, a 34-year-old North Attleboro man whose name has not been released, was taken to Sturdy with minor injuries, according to the district attorney’s office.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by local and state police.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.