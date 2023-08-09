NORTH ATTLEBORO — A motorcyclist who died after a collision with a car last weekend was remembered Wednesday as a good father and a “gentle giant” who was always willing to help anyone.

But now the family of 29-year-old Lamar Anderson of North Attleboro is asking for help to pay for his funeral expenses. His sister Alissa Anderson started a GoFundMe page Tuesday.

