WRENTHAM — The family of a King Philip Regional High School senior who suffered a severe spinal cord injury in a single-car crash in Plainville that also injured three other teens last week is raising money to help pay for his medical and other expenses.
Landen Gibson, 17, of Wrentham, was in the intensive care unit Monday at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence after undergoing an 8-hour surgery, according to his aunt Regina Gibson, who started a GoFundMe page.
When he is released from the hospital, he will be transferred to a facility in Boston for treatment of his spinal cord, Gibson said.
The teenager was a passenger in a car with three other classmates that struck a fence and a tree on Cowell Street about 9 p.m. last Wednesday, Gibson and authorities said.
“By the grace of God,” Gibson said, “he is still with us.”
The crash has shaken the family. Gibson said she and her nephew’s mother, Valentina Gibson, have seven other sisters.
Doctors on the neurosurgical team at the hospital told the family that the next two to three weeks will be very critical for the boy.
Valentina Gibson, the head chef at the Primrose School of Mansfield, will be out of work for months depending on the prognosis of her son’s injury.
Her sister is a single mother and the only provider for her son and his two younger brothers, according to Regina Gibson.
“It’s not been a good week,” Regina Gibson said in a telephone interview, fighting to keep from crying.
Valentina Gibson and her family live in a second-floor apartment. While out of work, she needs to find a new home that is wheelchair accessible for her son, Regina Gibson said.
The GoFundMe page has raised over $21,000 since it was created three days ago.
As a result of the crash, three other teenagers were taken to Hasbro with serious injuries, Plainville Fire Chief Richard Ball said.
“Our hearts go out to the families,” Ball said. “It’s a tragedy and it happened so close to Christmas.”
In small towns like Plainville and Wrentham, the whole community, the school system and first responders are affected whenever serious car accidents occur, Ball said.
A preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that the car was traveling eastbound on Cowell Street when it went out of control and crashed, according to a police department press release.
No charges or traffic citations were immediately filed, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation by Plainville police, state police accident reconstruction experts and state police detectives assigned to the Norfolk County district attorney’s office.
The names of the occupants in the car were not released by police, citing the pending investigation.
