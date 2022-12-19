Landen Gibson with gocart

King Philip Regional High School senior Landen Gibson.

WRENTHAM — The family of a King Philip Regional High School senior who suffered a severe spinal cord injury in a single-car crash in Plainville that also injured three other teens last week is raising money to help pay for his medical and other expenses.

Landen Gibson, 17, of Wrentham, was in the intensive care unit Monday at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence after undergoing an 8-hour surgery, according to his aunt Regina Gibson, who started a GoFundMe page.

