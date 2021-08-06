PLAINVILLE — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a town resident fighting for his life in a Boston hospital over a week after his motorcycle collided with a car in Wrentham.
Anthony Castillo, 24, suffered critical injuries the night of July 26 after his bike collided with the rear of the car in the area of 800 Washington St. (Route 1), according to police.
Castillo was listed in critical condition Friday at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
He was on life support but was responsive to neurological exams, according to an update earlier this week on the GoFundMe page, and friends say he is in a coma.
The page, established for him and his family, has raised nearly $43,000 from over 300 donors.
In addition, the Gavel Pubic House at 36 South St. in Wrentham has scheduled a fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, according to General Manager Christine Monahan.
Kayla Joyal, Castillo’s girlfriend, is a bartender at the restaurant.
The owners have also paid for hotel rooms in Boston so she and Castillo’s family can be close to the hospital.
Monahan, who has known Castillo since high school, described him as a generous and fun-loving person.
“He would give you the shirt off his back to help anybody,” Monahan said.
Blue Hill Plumbing and Heating in North Attleboro, where Castillo is employed, donated $5,000 to the GoFundMe page.
In a message on the page, Castillo’s mother, Paula Sheerin, thanked people for their donations, prayers, phone calls and all the love and support her son and the family have received. The link to the page to donate is: gofund.me/d2b17b85.
