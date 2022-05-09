The death of a father and son in a traffic accident in Mendon on Friday night has shattered a family and prompted an outpouring of sympathy and financial support from many in the area to help pay for the funerals and beyond.
Jessica Aldana of Attleboro started a GoFundMe page to pay for the funeral of her cousin Edwin Sosa Acevedo, 34, and his son Cristian Sosa, 15, who died in a car crash as they headed home after work at the Alicante restaurant in Mendon.
Edwin was a chef at the restaurant.
The goal is to raise $80,000, and as of 4 p.m. on Monday 385 people had donated more than $29,000.
The father and son lived in Providence with Sylvia Aldana, Edwin’s partner, his infant daughter Melody Rose Sosa and Sylvia’s two children from a prior relationship.
Jessica Aldana told the Boston Globe in a text message that her family was “heartbroken” by the deaths.
The tragedy prompted a surge of sympathy and cash donations.
Patricia Brennan donated $50 and wrote this about the restaurant and the loss experienced by the family.
“Alicante is our favorite restaurant and have had the pleasure of dining there many times and enjoyed the fantastic cooking abilities of Edwin,” she said.
“The family’s loss is a loss for the community…the loss is incomprehensible and not supposed to happen. We hope that people will celebrate their lives as joyous and positive. We will pray for their families and friends as they move forward in life with two guardian angels looking over their shoulders.”