MANSFIELD — Derric Harper was remembered Friday as a wonderful father, friend and husband who moved back to the area from California with his family to start a new journey.
But those dreams were cut short Jan. 28 when Harper, 36, a father of two with one on the way, died in a snowmobiling accident in New Hampshire.
His widow, Jessica, gave birth Wednesday night to their third child, according to Amanda Napolitan, a family friend.
Now, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help Jessica and the couple’s three sons, Jagger, 4, Ryder, 2, and the newborn, Journey.
“This has been an enormous tragedy for their family,” Napolitan said in an email.
In a posting on the GoFundMe page, Kelli Anderson, Jessica’s sister, wrote, “Journey will never get to meet the great dad that Derric was. This is so tragic for my sister, his family, our family. Words cannot express.”
Harper had recently returned to the area after living in California. Jessica, also known as Jessie Jo, is from that state.
The couple was married in 2018.
“They had a whole life together planned,” Anderson wrote on the GoFundMe page. “So tragic.”
Since the page was created by Anderson six days ago, over 200 people have donated more than $22,000.
The link is gofund.me/e0efc9c1.