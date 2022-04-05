NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Boston developer is eyeing land on Kelley Boulevard (Route 152) for up to 300 apartments but the project would need substantial improvements to the intersection with Route 106, which is across the town line in Plainville.
Marcus Partners representatives told members of the town council last week that the company is considering a complex that would include affordable units under the state’s 40R law — so-called smart zoning. The land that was formerly an airport and now hosts the driving range and play area called Stix Fun Center.
A 40R district encourages housing with a focus on mixed land use, preservation of open space and accessibility to transportation. North Attleboro would qualify for the accessibility criterion thanks to its proximity to MBTA commuter rail stations in Attleboro and Mansfield.
Caitlyn Walker, a senior development partner at Marcus, said the development would include a pool, grill area, resident gardens, a tot lot and a dog park.
“Traffic is probably the biggest issue,” Walker said, and councilors acknowledged that tie-ups at the intersection just north of the proposed site is a problem. Town Manager Michael Borg said he’s been in touch with officials in Plainville about the issue. Councilor Darius Gregory said it was likely that the cost of the improvements would be picked up by the state.
Walker said the 40R apartments would be priced below market rate and help the town reach the level of 10% affordable housing stock the state requires. The market rate apartments would be priced at $2,700 a month, she said.
“We would prefer to partner with the town,” Walker said, and using 40R, rather than other rules that allow developers to bypass local zoning rules, “gets us in the ground faster.”
Borg told the council the town would need to prepare new zoning rules with its attorneys to allow the development.
“It’s in the very initial stages but it looks promising,” he said. “This gives us a chance to be at the table and work with the developer.”
Walker said the company is looking to submit plans by the end of May and begin work on the development by the fall.