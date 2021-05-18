ATTLEBORO — The stars came out Monday to support injured Bishop Feehan hockey player A.J. Quetta.
Nearly 40 Boston sports figures and scores of others participated in a sold-out golf tournament in Sharon to help Quetta and his family.
Quetta, 18, of North Providence, suffered a spinal cord injury in a hockey game earlier this year. He is undergoing treatment and rehabilitation at a specialized hospital in Atlanta.
Former New England Patriots player Patrick Chung organized the event, which included an auction fundraiser.
Pats legend Tedy Bruschi, Olympic hockey star Mike Eruzione, and ex-Boston Bruins captain Ray Bourque were among the players.
The tournament included 72 foursomes and quickly sold out, organizers said. It was not known how much money it raised.
