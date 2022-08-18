ATTLEBORO — Wrentham resident Chris Doughty will announce endorsements for his run for the Republican gubernatorial nomination when he visits Balfour Riverwalk Park on Friday.
Doughty and his running mate, Kate Campanale, will hold a news conference at noon at the North Main Street park, his campaign said Thursday. He will be listing the names of area people supporting his effort in the Sept. 6 state primary.
Doughty, who has not run for political office before, is the president of Capstan Atlantic, a metal gear manufacturer in Wrentham. He is running to succeed Gov. Charlie Baker, also a Republican.
Doughty is opposed in the primary by Geoff Diehl, a Trump-backed former state representative.
The winner next month will likely square off in the November general election against Maura Healey, the attorney general and currently the only Democrat running for governor. She visited Attleboro earlier this week to tour the closed South Attleboro commuter rail station and the new Attleboro High School.
