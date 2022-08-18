ATTLEBORO — Wrentham resident Chris Doughty will announce endorsements for his run for the Republican gubernatorial nomination when he visits Balfour Riverwalk Park on Friday.

Doughty and his running mate, Kate Campanale, will hold a news conference at noon at the North Main Street park, his campaign said Thursday. He will be listing the names of area people supporting his effort in the Sept. 6 state primary.

