NORTON — Bill Gouveia has announced he will end his 12-year run as town moderator when his current term ends April 4.
He announced on Facebook over the weekend that he will not be seeking re-election while at the same time making a case for modernizing the structure of town government.
“After four consecutive terms as your town moderator, I believe it is time I willingly step aside and make room for the next generation of Norton leaders. I am convinced there will be a good, qualified candidate willing to step up and fill the office, and that gives me the confidence to take this action,” he said.
As town moderator, Gouveia ran town meetings and appointed finance committee members.
He said while he admires the democratic nature of town meeting, it is not a governing structure meant for a town the size of Norton.
“Part of my reason for retiring is I just can’t continue to be an integral part of a system of government that I do not believe is right for the town I have called home for more than 60 years,” he wrote.
“While I respect town meeting as an institution, and treasure the pure democracy it represents, I cannot in good conscience continue further as the person running the meetings when I personally believe town meeting no longer properly represents the people of Norton.”
The town now has a budget of $100 million yet less than 3 percent of its residents attend town meeting, he said.
Other area towns have moved to a more centralized form of government. North Attleboro, for instance, last year replaced town meeting with a town council and replaced selectmen with a town manager.
In addition to being town moderator, Gouveia has been involved in town affairs for decades. In recent years he has hosted a cable television show and writes a weekly column in The Sun Chronicle.
