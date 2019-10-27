ATTLEBORO -- Gov. Charlie Baker doesn’t get to endorse in person every Republican running for office around the state.
But for City Councilor Heather Porreca, he made the time Saturday afternoon.
A casually dressed Baker stopped by Morin’s Hometown Bar and Grille in the city’s center -- the revival of which has become a campaign issue -- to boost Porreca’s challenge to incumbent Mayor Paul Heroux in the Nov. 5 city election.
A group of Porreca sign holders lined South Main Street in the autumn sunshine waiting for the governor who was about 10 minutes late for the 3:15 p.m. event, along with a scattering of advocates for other causes, including opponents of a proposed gas compressor station in Weymouth, including Dave Downs of Attleboro who had opposed a similar project in Rehoboth and hoped to catch Baker’s eye.
There was also one gray-haired gentleman, who declined to give his name, waving a Trump for president sign while standing in front of a cardboard cutout of the president.
The street scene was enlivened, or perhaps confused, by passing costumed participants in the city’s annual Steampunk Festival, which also took place at downtown locations Saturday.
Inside the crowded restaurant, in front of a series of posters depicting the councilor’s plans for a revived downtown, Baker told an enthusiastic audience of some 50 to 60 Porreca supporters, including some fellow city officials and state representatives Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, and Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, that the councilor’s campaign is “focused on what goes on here every single day.”
“She actually wants to do the job,” the governor said, and urged supporters to make sure their friends and family turn out to the polls.
For Porreca, a three-term councilor challenging a one-term incumbent, an endorsement from the nation’s most popular governor (the rating for Baker mentioned by more than one participant), shows that she’s also the kind of politician “who has the ability to build bridges,” she said, a theme she’s stressed in her effort to unseat Heroux, whose administration has seen its share of clashes with other officials.
While city municipal elections are officially non-partisan, Porreca, a registered Republican, had previously said that Baker had volunteered to come and offer his stamp of approval. Heroux, before running for mayor, had served as a Democrat in the state Legislature, representing Attleboro.
Among the supporters applauding and shaking hands with the governor was Paul W. Jacques, president of the Attleboro firefighters’ union, who scoffed at the idea that there was anything striking about a public labor union joining with a Republican governor to support a candidate against a Democrat. “We support those who support us,” Jacques said, and Porreca has pledged “a seat at the table.”
