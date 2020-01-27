Gov. Charlie Baker has taken the first step toward a $1.5 billion boost in education funding over the next seven years, but local officials say the benefits will mostly bypass area schools.
Baker’s budget proposal last week called for $303 million in additional school aid called Chapter 70 as the first installment in the spending plan.
That’s nearly 6 percent more than schools got this year compared to previous hikes of about 2 percent by Baker.
Yet, most of the money is earmarked for city school districts with high rates of poverty and students who do not speak English as their first language.
Local school officials said 85 percent of the additional funding is going to 35 percent of the school districts.
That means for all the excitement and praise an education funding reform bill got last year, local school districts are getting no more money than in past years.
“It’s a farce,” Norton School Superintendent Joseph Baeta said.
He explained that his district is getting the standard $30 per pupil increase it always gets, totaling about $72,000. The school budget is about $30 million.
He said he must hire an additional teacher for the English Language Learners’ program, which will probably wipe out most of the $72,000, leaving nothing for other increases in costs.
The increase would bring state aid to Norton schools to $12.8 million.
Meanwhile, he said, the reform law requires his staff to write an extensive plan on how they intend to use the extra money to improve education.
He said Norton’s school funding is “unsustainable” and the state isn’t doing anything to help.
The same situation applies to North Attleboro.
Superintendent Scott Holcomb said Baker’s proposal would give North Attleboro only $125,000 more than this year, a .6 percent increase for a total of $20.8 million.
The school budget is $41 million this year.
The superintendents said they know city schools have tremendous needs, but their schools are hurting for funding, too.
“It is disappointing that not more was done to have every community share a little more in the proposed increase,” Holcomb said.
Even Attleboro, which has a higher poverty rate and extensive services for students just learning English, was disappointed in how much Baker proposed.
Finance Director Marc Furtado said Baker’s proposal was below what the schools had expected and Attleboro was not one of the cities to get significantly more funding.
Attleboro would get $42.8 million under Baker’s plan, a $1.7 million increase over this year, when it received a $2.4 million hike to $41.1 million.
Mayor Paul Heroux said city and school officials are hoping the House and Senate will increase Baker’s bottom line so Attleboro schools would receive $50 per student. “If we don’t get that, we are looking at a tough budget year,” he said.
Over in Seekonk, Superintendent Rich Drolet said Baker’s plan would give his schools about $119,000 more than the $6.7 million they got this year.
That is also $30 per student, but he also said it was what he expected.
He said Seekonk got a big boost in state aid this year because its enrollment jumped when it went to full-day kindergarten.
On the bright side, the superintendents said they were happy that a state aid account called “the circuit breaker” would be increased under Baker’s budget.
The circuit breaker gives school departments extra cash if they have unexpected large expenses involving out-of-district services for special education students.
It would jump $17 million, or 5 percent, under the governor’s budget.
School officials are also saying they hope past performance in the Legislature is repeated where the House and Senate often increase the amounts proposed by Baker.
