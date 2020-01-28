ATTLEBORO — Representatives from the regional office for 2020 Census Recruitment will be in the Attleboro Public Library lobby from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, as well as Feb. 19 and 26, to answer questions about available jobs.
Hundreds of positions are still available in Attleboro. All of them exceed the state minimum wage and can pay up to $22 per hour. Training will begin on or after March 1.
Learn more and apply online at https://2020census.gov/en/jobs/job-details.html.
