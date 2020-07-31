WRENTHAM — The state is investigating at least eight clusters of coronavirus that have developed in the last week, including one in Wrentham.
Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday that the clusters were likely spawned by house parties or backyard barbecues where people failed to wear masks or follow social distancing rules.
In his daily press briefing, Baker mentioned parties in Wrentham, Falmouth, Chelmsford, Chatham, Weymouth and Cohasset in connection with a rise in cases statewide.
He described them as “troubling clusters” and said any gathering where safety rules are not followed is a “recipe for disaster.”
A nurse for the Wrentham Health Department declined to comment when reached late Friday afternoon and neither Town Administrator Kevin Sweet nor selectmen chairman Stephen Langley immediately returned emails or telephone calls from The Sun Chronicle seeking comment.
The governor’s press office also did not respond before press time on Friday.
On Thursday, The Sun Chronicle reported that the daughter of a nurse in Norfolk went to a party and apparently exposed her mom, Kym Peterson, to the virus. Both became ill along with family members of others who attended the party.
Peterson said at least 20 tested positive for the disease.
She said the party took place in a King Philip area town but was not more specific. KP towns include Wrentham, Norfolk and Plainville.
Norfolk recorded a spike of eight virus cases over the last week after holding steady at 27 or 28 for the previous four weeks.
There was a jump of 19 cases in Wrentham over the last week as well.
The week before there was a spike of 22 cases in that town and the week before that there were only two.
But it is not known if any of those spikes are related to the cluster referenced by Baker.
Meanwhile, the governor warned that he’ll slash the number of people allowed at indoor and outdoor parties if the case numbers continue to rise.
Currently the limit is 25 indoors and 100 outdoors.
Friday was the third consecutive day when the number of new cases totaled more than 300 statewide.
Numbers that high have not occurred since June 3-6, when 400-500 cases were recorded daily in Massachusetts.
Baker pleaded for residents to follow the rules and be cautious.
“The ask is relatively small,” Baker said. “Wear your masks, respect the virus and don’t do these large gatherings that can be super-spreader events.”
