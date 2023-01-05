Catalytic Converter
Buy Now

A catalytic converter on a car on a lift at Lima’s Garage in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

SEEKONK -- Before he left office Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker inked a bill into law cracking down on the stolen catalytic converter market.

State Rep. Steve Howitt

Steve Howitt

The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, is designed to curb the theft and sale of the anti-pollution devices by creating record-keeping requirements on their sale on the used market.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.