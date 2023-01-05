SEEKONK -- Before he left office Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker inked a bill into law cracking down on the stolen catalytic converter market.
The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, is designed to curb the theft and sale of the anti-pollution devices by creating record-keeping requirements on their sale on the used market.
“I’m really pleased. It was long overdue,” Howitt said Thursday.
Howitt, who also represents Rehoboth, Swansea and a portion of Norton, worked on the bill early last year and it passed before the end of the legislative session.
The bill signed by the governor contains what is called an emergency preamble, meaning that it goes into effect immediately.
Over the past several years, thieves have targeted catalytic converters because the value of the metals inside them have skyrocketed to over $2,000 an ounce and because of their value on the used market.
Although area police have made arrests and seized stolen converters, law enforcement officials say it takes just minutes for a thief to sneak under a car or truck with a battery-powered saw to cut one off a vehicle.
Over the years thieves have targeted parking lots and car dealerships stealing dozens of the devices, in addition to hitting residential neighborhoods.
In addition to the inconvenience to car owners, Howitt said the theft of the devices effects people who rely on a vehicle to get to work or use their vehicle for work.
The new law, Howitt said, aims “to protect their vehicles and their pocketbooks.”
The devices can be costly and sell for as much as $3,500 or more to replace and many insurance companies only pay if the car owner has comprehensive coverage.
The new law creates a chain of custody and a paper trail for the devices.
Proof of identification is required for anyone offloading them at a scrap yard in addition to a bill of sale or other legal document showing they own the converter.
Buyers would also have to keep records of all catalytic converter transactions and pay the seller with a company check instead of cash. Violators could face fines up to $700.
The legislator is also hoping Rhode Island and other neighboring states pass similar legislation to help crack down on the problem.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.