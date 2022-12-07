WRENTHAM — The Governor’s Council last week unanimously approved the nomination of a Freetown lawyer to be the new clerk magistrate of Wrentham District Court.
Pamela Gauvin-Fernandes was approved by a vote of 8-0 last Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman for the council.
Gauvin-Fernandes succeeds former clerk magistrate Michelle Kelley, who was approved to be a district court judge.
Gauvin-Fernandes, a lawyer for almost 30 years, was a partner in the New Bedford law firm Markey & Gauvin, L.L.P.
She is also an adjunct professor at the University of Massachusetts School of Law in Dartmouth.
Before going into private practice, Gauvin-Fernandes was a Bristol County assistant district attorney.
She was nominated for the clerk’s position last month by Gov. Charlie Baker.
