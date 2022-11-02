WRENTHAM -- Wrentham District Court Clerk Magistrate Michelle Kelley is now a district court judge.
Kelley, a veteran trial court official, won unanimous approval from the Governor’s Council during its meeting Wednesday.
She was nominated for the judgeship by Gov. Charlie Baker last month.
"I'm grateful to Gov. Baker for this opportunity and look forward to continuing to work in the district court," Kelley said.
"While I'm excited," Kelley said, "I will certainly miss working with my friends and colleagues in the Wrentham District Court."
Kelley has been the clerk magistrate in Wrentham since 2017 after serving as an assistant clerk at the court for 10 years. She was previously an assistant clerk in Somerville District Court for 11 years.
The council’s approval appeared assured during her nomination hearing two weeks ago as several councilors applauded Kelley for the respect she has within the court system.
In addition, Judge Thomas Finigan, the presiding judge at Wrentham District Court, attended the hearing in support of her nomination.
As a district court judge, Kelley will hear a wide range of criminal, civil, housing and juvenile cases as well as mental health petitions and civil litigation.
Kelley earned a law degree from New England School of Law in 1997 and graduated from Emerson College in Boston in 1990. She also has a master’s in business from Suffolk University and was a part-time professor teaching business and labor law at Curry College.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
