ATTLEBORO — The state Governor’s Council is scheduled to vote this week on Attleboro District Court Judge Daniel O’Shea’s nomination to the superior court bench.
O’Shea, 59, the first justice in Attleboro and a judge for 28 years, was nominated to the superior court last month by Gov. Charlie Baker.
The council is scheduled to vote at their next meeting on Nov. 18, a spokesperson said.
He won rave reviews last week when he was interviewed by the governor’s council, which determines whether nominations will be approved.
O’Shea has been a district court judge for 16 years and was previously an administrative judge for the state Department of Industrial Accidents for 12 years.
