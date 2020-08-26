ATTLEBORO — When Mayor Paul Heroux this week posted Gov. Charlie Baker’s Aug. 7 order putting restrictions on private parties to prevent the spread of coronavirus, he set off a firestorm.
Heroux encouraged residents to observe the order to help tamp down the virus as cases continue to pile up.
As of Wednesday, Attleboro had recorded 902 confirmed (724) and probable (180) cases and 59 deaths.
While the increase of new cases has slowed, the number represents a jump of 13 over the previous week.
Deaths did not increase.
“Please be mindful and observe the governor’s guidance and governor’s orders as a way to help further decrease the spread of this virus,” Heroux said in his post. “Your cooperation is greatly appreciated by all.”
But while some residents agreed with the mayor, others are outraged at the government’s interference in their lives.
The governor’s order went into effect on Aug. 11 and requires that masks be worn at all private parties with 10 people or more who are not members of the same household.
It also restricted indoor parties to no more than 25 people and outdoor parties to no more than 50. Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced.
The governor authorized boards of health along with local and state police to enforce the order.
“Ridiculous,” Matt Silva posted in response to the mayor. “I hope the state and town governments get sued over this. This is tyranny. Are you trying to get people worked up? Cause if you are, it’s working. Wake up people! We are moving closer and closer to a police state.”
TJ Simmons echoed him.
“Better have a warrant,” he said. “If you don’t, don’t trespass on my property. That goes for anyone.”
The order is also too much for Sean Martin.
“I am sorry Mayor but this is starting to go way too far,” he said.
Sean Tufariello said it’s an order that can’t be enforced and shouldn’t be.
“Omg… good luck enforcing this…this is a feel good measure, nothing more,” he said. “This action sounds a lot like what the Gestapo did. I hope police remember their oaths.”
But according to Amy Simoneau, some police are not enforcing it.
“My neighbors had a party after this order went into affect. Police were called and I was told they would not (e)nforce the governor’s order,” she said. “I spent the night trying to keep these party goers out of my yard on my own. Completely useless! There were at least 100 people in that crowded back yard… cars (were) double parked on both sides of our dead end street…”
Kyle Hastur posted in support of the order and took some grief for doing so.
Asked to explain his support, the said, “because it’s a pandemic and it’s unprecedented times we haven’t seen in over 100 years, that’s why.”
“I am a person who doesn’t want to die because you were so selfish and stupid that you couldn’t minimize potential asymptomatic spread of a virus,” Hastur said. “I am also just a person informing you of what the reality is. I didn’t make the rule — the governor did and did so through our legal methods of governing.”
Jennifer Brewer said failure to stop the spread of the virus could put the state back under lockdown.
“How bout we all just go back in the houses like back in March and April because people are still idiots and just can’t seem to understand this yet,” she said. “Cancel the part(ies). Then maybe we can have Christmas.”
Christian Cambra despaired over neighbors dropping a dime on neighbors.
“Great, people ratting out their own neighbors,” he said. “Gotta love what we have become.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.