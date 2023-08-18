MANSFIELD — A man who allegedly killed his roommate at a West Church Street house in May was indicted by a Bristol County grand jury on murder and weapons charges, according to court documents unsealed Friday.
William J. O’Brien, 22, is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Samuel Waters in the head on May 20 in front of an eyewitness in the house they all shared at 42 West Church St., according to prosecutors.
The indictment will transfer the case from Attleboro District Court to Fall River Superior Court. An arraignment date was not immediately set.
O’Brien, who was arrested nearby soon after the killing, is being held in jail without bail. Police say he was wearing a bullet-proof vest when officers apprehended him outside the house.
He pleaded innocent at his arraignment in Attleboro District Court but a prosecutor said he apologized to police officers and told them he killed someone inside the house.
No motive was disclosed for the slaying.
His lawyer has filed a request for $3,000 to pay for a forensic psychologist to examine his client.
O’Brien of Manchester by the Sea, was on probation on firearms charges at the time of the slaying and had served a two-year prison sentence related to a 2020 arrest in Duxbury.
He was wanted on a warrant out of Plymouth Superior Court for violating his probation, according to a prosecutor and court records.
Investigators were told there was an argument between Waters and O’Brien before the shooting but the eyewitness told police O’Brien allegedly fired a pistol without uttering a word.
One of the two other men who lived in the house believed Waters wanted to kick O’Brien out of the dwelling. Others told police the dispute may have involved marijuana sales, according to a police report.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.