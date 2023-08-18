William O'Brien Arraignment
Buy Now

Murder suspect William O’Brien, 22, of Manchester by the Sea, left, is arraigned May 22 in Attleboro District Court.

 MARGARET NOTCHEY / for the sun chronicle

MANSFIELD — A man who allegedly killed his roommate at a West Church Street house in May was indicted by a Bristol County grand jury on murder and weapons charges, according to court documents unsealed Friday.

William J. O’Brien, 22, is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Samuel Waters in the head on May 20 in front of an eyewitness in the house they all shared at 42 West Church St., according to prosecutors.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.