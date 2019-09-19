NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Bristol County grand jury has indicted a repeat drunken driver arrested last month in a traffic stop on Route 1.
Ulysses Wilburn, 64, a former Attleboro man who now lives in Blackstone, was scheduled for arraignment in Fall River Superior Court on Oct. 8.
He faces indictments charging him with driving under the influence of alcohol (fifth or subsequent offense), driving to endanger, driving with a suspended license (subsequent offense) and driving an uninsured motor vehicle, according to court records.
Wilburn was arrested July 23 on Route 1 in the area of Stop & Shop. Police say it was his sixth time being arrested for drunken driving.
He pleaded innocent when he was arraigned in Attleboro District Court after his arrest. A public defender said his last arrest for drunken driving was 18 years ago.
The indictment transfers the case to Fall River Superior Court for trial. He is being held on $25,000 cash bail.
If convicted, Wilburn faces a maximum sentence of five years in state prison.
