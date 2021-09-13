NORFOLK -- A teenager arrested in July for allegedly sexually assaulting a horse at a local stable has been indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury.
Jackson Z. Kelley, 19, a former Norfolk resident, was indicted on charges of animal cruelty and sexual conduct with an animal, the Norfolk County district attorney’s office said Friday.
The indictment transfers the case from Wrentham District Court to Dedham Superior Court. Kelley is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 7.
The former Norfolk resident is accused of sexually assaulting a mare on July 15 at the Turner Hill Equestrian Stables on Miller Street.
Prosecutors say Kelley, who grew up near the stable, is the person on a security video tape repeatedly having sexual intercourse with the horse.
After his arrest July 20, prosecutors sought to have Kelley held in jail without bail under the state’s dangerousness law.
However, a Wrentham District Court judge ruled prosecutors failed to prove he was a danger and released him on personal recognizance with a GPS bracelet and set other conditions he must obey to remain free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.