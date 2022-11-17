ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man arrested in September for allegedly punching his girlfriend and fatally stabbing her pet cat has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury, lawyers disclosed at a court hearing Thursday.
Kaylab Diederichs, 29, who has been in custody since his arrest Sept. 1, faces a dangerousness hearing in Fall River Superior Court on Nov. 2.
Diederichs pleaded not guilty to indictments charging him with domestic assault and battery and cruelty to animals at his arraignment Nov. 3 in superior court.
During a previous dangerousness hearing in Attleboro District Court, a judge called the allegations against the Diederichs “sadistic and depraved.”
The incidents allegedly occurred Sept. 1 at his apartment at 265 North Main St. in Mansfield.
His girlfriend was not seriously injured but her 6-year-old cat, named Mama Mittens, had to be euthanized at Tufts Veterinary Emergency Services in Walpole because of the stab wounds, she testified at a court hearing.
Prosecutors say Diederichs has a lengthy criminal record in five states but had never been previously arrested in Massachusetts.
His indictment in superior court means Diederichs will face up to seven years in prison if he is convicted of cruelty to animals, a felony.
He would have faced a maximum of 2 ½ years in district court.
