ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man arrested in September for allegedly punching his girlfriend and fatally stabbing her pet cat has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury, lawyers disclosed at a court hearing Thursday.

Kaylab Diederichs, 29, who has been in custody since his arrest Sept. 1, faces a dangerousness hearing in Fall River Superior Court on Nov. 2.

