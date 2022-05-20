NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A 47-year-old local woman faces arraignment Tuesday on mayhem and assault charges related to an alleged attack with a knife and other weapons on her girlfriend in January.
Tanisha G. Baxter, who was living in a Fisher Street apartment when the alleged assault occurred on Jan. 31, is also scheduled for a dangerousness hearing in Fall River Superior Court, according to court records.
Baxter allegedly broke into the apartment of another couple on Fisher Street about 3:45 a.m. by breaking the door down, according to a police report.
At some point, she is alleged to have assaulted her girlfriend with a knife and other items including steel-toed boots, according to court records.
The woman was treated at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for a cut under her eye allegedly inflicted with the knife and other injuries, according to a police report.
Baxter pleaded innocent to breaking and entering and felony assault charges in Attleboro District Court after her arrest.
She was indicted last month by a Bristol County grand jury which added the mayhem charge, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
Baxter was also indicted on four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of domestic assault and battery and breaking and entering, according to court records.
“She maintains her innocence and looks forward to litigating the allegations,” her lawyer, Brian Roman of North Attleboro, said.
Baxter has been deemed as a dangerous person and held without bail since her arrest. The indictment transfers her case to superior court for trial.