Jose Bautista 1
Jose Bautista of East Providence stands in the prisoner’s dock in Wrentham District Court during his dangerousness hearing. At left is his lawyer, Neal Steingold of Providence.

 DAVID LINTON/Sun Chronicle

FOXBORO — A man arrested in April on weapons and fentanyl trafficking charges following a car chase in a stolen SUV has been indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury on over a dozen counts.

Jose L. Bautista, 30, of East Providence, was indicted last month but no date for arraignment in Dedham Superior Court was listed in court records.

