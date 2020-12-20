NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A man arrested last month in connection with robbing two local grocery stores and suspected in a string of other holdups has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury.
Justin W. O’Connell, 36, of Brockton, faces arraignment in Fall River Superior Court on charges of armed robbery while masked, according to the clerk’s office.
No arraignment date was immediately scheduled.
The grand jury handed up the indictments Friday.
O’Connell is being held in jail without bail in pre-trial detention under the state’s dangerousness law charged with the Oct. 30 robbery at Shaw’s supermarket and the Nov. 12 holdup at Stop & Shop.
Police say he also admitted to robbing a Stop & Shop in Bellingham, among a string of other holdups in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire to feed a drug habit.
Charges are pending in Attleboro District Court for his alleged getaway driver, Valerie Proulx, 41, also of Brockton.
They were arrested in the Bridgewater area Nov. 12 a few hours after the robbery at Stop & Shop when they tried to have their car towed to Brockton.
A quick-thinking tow truck driver, who was informed by a friend that the car he was towing may have been involved in a robbery, stalled taking the vehicle off his flatbed in a rest area off Route 24 in Bridgewater, police said.
Proulx was arrested by state police in the rest area. O’Connell allegedly carjacked another vehicle and led state police on a chase into West Bridgewater where he was apprehended after crashing the car.
Innocent pleas were entered in Attleboro District Court when they were arraigned after their arrests.
