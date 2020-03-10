ATTLEBORO — A Bristol County grand jury has indicted three men on charges stemming from a raid on Eddy Street last summer in which police say they busted a large-scale marijuana growing operation.
Marshall Muir, 39, who has addresses in Warwick and Florida, and Charles R. Doughty, 41, of Warwick, pleaded innocent last Friday in Fall River Superior Court and remain free on bail, according to court records.
Meanwhile, a bench warrant was issued for a third man, Giovanni Petillo, 41, whose last known address was in Wellington, Fla., just west of West Palm Beach. Authorities had not previously released his name.
All the suspects were indicted last month by the grand jury on charges of trafficking in more than 100 pounds of marijuana and conspiracy to traffic in marijuana.
If convicted, they face two to 15 years in state prison.
The indictments stem from a July 16 raid by Attleboro police at two buildings at 46 Eddy St., also known as Eddy Square. Authorities say they found an illegal and unlicensed growing operation with 143 plants, artificial lighting, filtration systems and exhaust fans.
Police seized just under 130 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $500,000.
Muir was arrested the day after the raid and Doughty was arrested on a warrant Sept. 12. Police had obtained an arrest warrant for Petillo but never released his name.
Police say they have cellphone evidence that links Petillo as an active participant in the growing operation, including photos of him inside the buildings and messages to his co-defendants.
Police also say Petillo matches the description of a man seen by detectives conducting surveillance of the operation about a month before the raid. The man put a carry-on luggage-size container into a SUV with Florida license plates, according to court records.
Petillo’s driver’s license also matches photos police obtained from Muir’s cellphone, according to records.
In an application for the arrest warrant police obtained for Petillo, police say he has various addresses in Florida but none seem to be permanent.
Muir and Doughty were previously arraigned in Attleboro District Court but the grand jury indictments transfer the case to Fall River Superior Court for trial.
