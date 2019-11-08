WRENTHAM — A local man arrested in a July raid in which state police seized five assault-style rifles, other firearms, ammunition and homemade explosives has been indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury.
Michael R. Roby, 38, of 5 May St., was indicted on 10 weapons-related charges including possession of a firearm with a large capacity magazine, possession of firearms without a license and unlawful possession of fireworks, according to records made public Friday.
State, local and federal authorities raided Roby’s home near King Phillip Regional High School on July 26. The raid followed an investigation into weapons parts that authorities suspected were purchased online from China, according to court records.
Police seized five AR-15 assault-style rifles, a 9 mm Glock handgun, nine high-capacity rifle magazines, assorted ammunition, two silencers and five homemade explosive devices. None of the weapons had serial numbers, according to state police.
Authorities raided Roby’s home after an undercover U.S. Postal Inspector, dressed as a parcel package worker, delivered a package that had been intercepted earlier. It contained “bump stock” devices prohibited by law, according to a police report.
Roby allegedly ordered two of the devices, which make a Glock 9 mm semiautomatic handgun fully automatic and capable of firing 1,200 rounds per minute, according to court records.
Roby pleaded innocent to related weapons charges in Wrentham District Court.
The indictment transfers the case to Dedham Superior Court where an arraignment date has not been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.