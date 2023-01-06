MANSFIELD — A Taunton grandfather pleaded guilty Friday to a string of bank robberies two years ago including one inside a local Stop & Shop, which had to be evacuated after he made a bomb threat.
Roger A. Viveiros, 57, was scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Rafi Yessayan on March 24 in Fall River Superior Court.
The sentencing was continued by agreement between the prosecutor and Viveiros’ lawyer so an aid-in-sentencing report could be completed and he can obtain a mental health evaluation.
Viveiros’ lawyer, Daniel Rich of Norton, said his client had no arrests prior to the robberies.
His wife told police after his arrest that her husband had a gambling problem, according to a police report.
Viveiros pleaded guilty to unarmed robbery and making a bomb threat for the hold up at the Citizens Bank branch inside Stop & Shop at Routes 106 and 140 on Dec. 16, 2020.
He also pleaded guilty to unarmed robbery for a holdup at a Santander Bank in Taunton on Nov. 27, 2020 and a Citizens Bank at the Stop & Shop in Raynham on Dec. 4, 2020.
He was arrested Dec. 18, 2020 outside the Santander Bank in Taunton, which police say he was planning to rob again.
Viveiros is on home confinement with a GPS monitoring bracelet and can only leave for medical and legal appointments.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.