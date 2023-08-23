Emerald Square mall
The entrance to Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children is moving from the old Attleboro High School at 135 County St. to Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro.

Council President Sarah Achin said the condition of the old AHS building necessitated the move.

