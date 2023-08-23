The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children is moving from the old Attleboro High School at 135 County St. to Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro.
Council President Sarah Achin said the condition of the old AHS building necessitated the move.
“As the building fell further into disrepair, it became glaringly obvious that it was no longer a safe or healthy environment for the volunteers to work in,” she said.
“The need to move was urgent and to our great relief, we have found space for Christmas is for Kids, 2023,” Achin said. “Thanks to the generosity of the management at Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro, we have begun to set up on the 3rd floor next to Sears.”
Mayor Cathleen DeSimone said the condition of the old Attleboro High led to the decision.
“Christmas is for Kids left the building a few months ago because of leaks and other issues that made it unsafe for occupancy,” she said. “ The building is going up for sale again soon. The council approved it for disposition a few years ago, but there is a facade restriction in place.”
DeSimone said she hopes the property to will be used for housing.
“We are hoping to find a buyer soon and are looking have the property developed into mixed rate housing that will include some units for low income veterans,” she said. “I intend to use any sale proceeds toward the new high school debt because that was part of the plan early on and I think we owe that to the tax payers.”
Meanwhile, the new Council for Children space is temporary.
“This will be a short-term fix for a long-term concern,” Achin said. “The council needs to get a permanent space under construction soon.”
She said the new space will allow the group easy access without stairs, allowing volunteers who might have mobility limitations to be able to move comfortably.
Achin said the old school building served them well since 2009.
“The city and all three mayors’ administrations as well as the Attleboro School Department and the folks who have helped to keep the building’s upkeep have been incredibly generous with their help and support,” she said. “We don’t know where we’d have been able to house Christmas is for Kids without their partnership. It truly has taken a village.”
Achin said the council has been doing fundraising and grant writing, but the cost of building materials outpaced their fundraising over the last two years. So far, she said, they have not been able break ground on their new space.
She said the council is grateful to the Balfour Foundation for its support as well as all donors who have helped via multi-year pledges, donations and the support for our inaugural Gala in 2022.
“Without you, hundreds of local children would go without warm clothes and toys they’ve only dreamed of, backpacks to start summer camp as well as to start school, summer lunches, music lessons, and so much more,” Achin said.
She reminded supporters to keep and eye out for an invitation to the Oct. 27 gala at Lake Pearl in Wrentham.
“We hope you’ll join us for a fun, casual evening of dancing with lots of silent and live auction items to bid on,” Achin said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
