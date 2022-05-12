ATTLEBORO — The 24th annual Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro, in partnership with the Attleboro Public Library, will hold its second annual Slam Cancer event at 6 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Balfour Riverwalk Park in the downtown.
Slam Cancer will feature the authors of original poems and essays about how cancer has affected them reading their original works. Submissions were sought from the public throughout April.
The event also will feature luminaria being lit in honor of cancer survivors or in memory of cancer victims, music by popular Attleboro disc jockey Nate Adams and a performance by a member of the Colonial Pipers Bagpipe Band.
Slam Cancer also will provide information about this year’s upcoming relay, which will return to its overnight format after two years of limited relay activities due to the pandemic.
In 2020, the relay became a virtual-only presentation, while an abbreviated drive-thru event was held in 2021 in addition to the inaugural Slam Cancer event.
The relay will be start at 6 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the Norton Middle School, across from St. Mary’s Church on Route 123 in Norton. Norton High School is not available because a turf field is being installed.
The relay will conclude on Saturday morning, June 18, following a closing ceremony, which will start after 9 a.m.
The Greater Attleboro relay draws teams and participants from most area communities, including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham.
For information about how to form a team for the relay, to join a team or to volunteer, go to: www.relayforlife.org/greaterattleboroma.