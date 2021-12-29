TAUNTON — Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority Administrator Mark A. Sousa has resigned amid “concerns” that have not been made public.
Sousa’s resignation came after a six-hour meeting of the transit authority’s advisory board on Tuesday.
Most of the meeting was held in closed session and was prompted by what the board’s clerk, Kevin Dumas, described as “concerns” regarding Sousa. Dumas, who is also the town manager in Mansfield and a former mayor of Attleboro, brought the matter to the board.
Sousa’s resignation is effective Jan. 14.
He was hired by GATRA early in 2020 to replace Francis Gay, who retired.
Sousa had been on a two-week paid administrative leave prior to the hearing held at City Hall in Taunton that ended in his resignation. The leave was a result of a vote by the board, according to Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, who is the board’s chairman.
Gay was to assume Sousa’s duties as interim administrator on Wednesday.
Dumas declined to spell out the reasons for Sousa’s departure.
In an email Tuesday night, he said only that Sousa, who’s been with GATRA less than two years, resigned effective on Jan. 14 and that no votes were take in executive session.
“There is nothing more to report,” said Dumas, who did not respond to followup questions.
Under state law, executive, or closed, sessions are held “to discuss the reputation, character, physical condition or mental health, rather than professional competence, of an individual, or to discuss the discipline or dismissal of, or complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual.”
At least 17 GATRA employees attended a part of the meeting that was open to the public to show support for Sousa.
The session began at noon and did not wrap up until shortly before 6 p.m., according to Dumas.
A few employees addressed the board.
They praised Sousa’s job performance saying he’s responsible for improving morale among workers and the efficiency of the operation.
Deputy Administrator Amanda Barlow said Sousa was a good leader.
“Mark’s leadership style has worked for me,” she said.
Earlier this month, Sousa and local politicians, including state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, Carol Doherty, D-Taunton, and state Sen. Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton, celebrated the purchase of six electric buses for GATRA.
During part of the closed session, when Sousa was outside the meeting room, he was joking and talking with employees who came to support him.
The employees said they did not know what the concerns were.
Sousa’s lawyer, Frank Biedak of Taunton, declined comment.
He did not respond to at least two followup emails sent to his office seeking comment and an interview with Sousa.
In an email Wednesday, Heroux detailed what Sousa did not do.
“Mark did not break the law. He did not overstep his authority as the GATRA administrator. He did not act inappropriately with any staff,” Heroux said. “In fact, there were nearly 20 GATRA employees who were there to support Mark and the advances and forward thinking changes he made as an administrator over the last two years.”
Despite the support, Sousa decided to resign.
This is not the first time that Sousa has been in that position.
In 2019 he was general manager of Green Mountain Transit in Vermont and according to a news story in VTDigger he was let go for reasons not revealed.
The headline for that story published on July 26, 2019 was “Green Mountain Transit director ousted, with no reason disclosed.”
“The board of Green Mountain Transit has ousted suspended general manager Mark Sousa, but the reason for his departure remains unclear as GMT officials have refused to disclose details,” was the story’s lead.
According to other published reports Sousa ran the transportation department for the city of Nashua, N.H., and once worked in law enforcement in New Hampshire and Florida.
