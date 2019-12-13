ATTLEBORO— The Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority this past week received a state transportation grant for $234,500.
The money will be divided among four programs run by the authority.
All told, the Community Transit Grant Program administered by the state’s Department of Transportation handed out about $9.5 million in grants statewide.
The agency also awarded a separate amount to GATRA for the purchase of 14 vans or minibuses. The amount of that grant was not noted in a press release issued by DOT.
GATRA got $25,000 for a program to provide Uber rides to seniors, the disabled and low income people when public transportation is not available late at night or on Sundays.
It got $50,000 for long distance transportation to medical appointments for the elderly and the disabled.
A pilot para-transit program being developed by GATRA that will allow patrons to directly book their rides was awarded $64,000.
GATRA got another $95,000 for its Wareham-New Bedford shuttle service.
The grants are a crucial part of the public transportation system, Gov. Charlie Baker said.
“Community Transit Grants provide critical funding to local organizations to purchase equipment to help people get where they need to go efficiently and safely,” Baker said.
