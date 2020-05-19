The area’s regional transit authority is earmarked to get over $18 million from the federal government to help it through the coronavirus pandemic.
The Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority, or GATRA, has been granted $18.4 million in Federal Transit Administration funds through the CARES Act, the massive federal program enacted to help the country survive the pandemic economically.
“These funds will be used to continue transit service during the COVID-19 public health emergency,” said Andrés Garcia, a spokesman with the office of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
Garcia informed state Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, about the grant Tuesday.
“It is most gratifying that GATRA received this grant,” Poirier said, pointing to the need for public transportation.
“The service provided is imperative to enable our constituents to access food, medical services, employment, family and whatever it is that they require,” Poirier said. “I am most grateful for receipt of this grant!”
Her district covers all of North Attleboro and some parts of Attleboro and Mansfield.
As is the case with other public transportation agencies, including the MBTA, ridership and revenue at GATRA are down substantially as many have had to work from home and generally stay at home due to the pandemic.
The money for GATRA is under the Urbanized Area Formula funds.
GATRA, based in Taunton, oversees and coordinates public and medical transportation in the cities of Attleboro and Taunton and 24 nearby communities, including North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, Rehoboth, Seekonk, Dighton and Franklin.
It operates daily (except on Sundays) fixed bus routes, commuter shuttle services and Dial-A-Ride services for seniors and persons with disabilities in Bristol, Norfolk and Plymouth counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.